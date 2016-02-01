Feb 1 Google parent Alphabet Inc
reported a 17.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Monday,
boosted by strong sales of advertising on mobile devices and
YouTube.
The company, announcing its first results under a new
reporting structure aimed at improving transparency, said
consolidated revenue jumped to $21.33 billion in the three
months ended Dec. 31, from $18.10 billion a year earlier.
Net income in the fourth quarter rose to $4.92 billion, or
$7.06 per Class A and B share and Class C capital stock, from
$4.68 billion, or $6.79 per share. (bit.ly/1WY8V19)
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)