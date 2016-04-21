April 21 Google's parent Alphabet Inc reported a 17.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, driven by strong advertising sales on mobile devices.

Alphabet, the world's No.2 publicly traded company by market capitalization, said consolidated revenue rose to $20.26 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, from $17.26 billion a year earlier. (bit.ly/1VEPHQP)

Net income rose to $4.21 billion, or $6.02 per Class A and B share and Class C capital stock, from $3.52 billion, or $5.10 per share. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)