BBC's 'Happy Valley' wins big at BAFTA TV awards
LONDON, May 15 BBC police drama 'Happy Valley' was the big winner at Britain's BAFTA awards recognizing excellence in television, beating on Sunday heavily-tipped Netflix drama 'The Crown'.
April 21 Google's parent Alphabet Inc reported a 17.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, driven by strong advertising sales on mobile devices.
Alphabet, the world's No.2 publicly traded company by market capitalization, said consolidated revenue rose to $20.26 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, from $17.26 billion a year earlier. (bit.ly/1VEPHQP)
Net income rose to $4.21 billion, or $6.02 per Class A and B share and Class C capital stock, from $3.52 billion, or $5.10 per share. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
SEATTLE, May 15 With evocative montages of the American west scrolling on screens behind them, Irish rockers U2 kicked off the U.S. leg of their "Joshua Tree" tour on Sunday with a few jabs at the new political landscape.