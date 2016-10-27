Oct 27 Google parent Alphabet Inc
reported a 20.2 percent increase in quarterly revenue on
Thursday, helped by robust sales of advertising on mobile
devices and YouTube.
The company's consolidated revenue rose to $22.45 billion in
the three months to Sept. 30 from $18.68 billion a year earlier.
Net income rose to $5.06 billion, or $7.25 per Class A and B
share and Class C capital stock, from $3.98 billion, or $5.73
per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2eWsu9Y)
Alphabet, along with Facebook Inc, dominates the
fast-growing mobile advertising market.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted
Kerr)