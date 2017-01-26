Golfer Tiger Woods arrested in Florida on DUI charge
May 29 Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested in South Florida on Monday morning on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to media reports.
Jan 26 Google parent Alphabet Inc reported a 22.2 percent increase in quarterly revenue on Thursday as advertisers spent more to reach an expanding user base that spends ever more time on smartphones and on YouTube.
Alphabet's net income rose to $5.33 billion, or $7.56 per Class A and B share and Class C capital stock, in the fourth quarter, from $4.92 billion, or $7.06 per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2kyl4fS)
The company's consolidated revenue rose to $26.06 billion in the three months ended Dec. 31 from $21.33 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
May 29 Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested in South Florida on Monday morning on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to media reports.
CASCAIS, Portugal, May 29 Confusion surrounding the trade policies of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration means U.S. companies no longer know the rules of the game, a board member and former CEO of toymaker Hasbro told an international conference on Monday.