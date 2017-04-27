April 27 Alphabet Chief Executive Larry Page said on Thursday the holding company structure for search unit Google and a host of new businesses is working well.

As the two-year anniversary of Alphabet's corporate restructuring approaches, Page said the new model has empowered entrepreneurs at the Mountain View-based tech company.

"The new structure has helped entrepreneurs build and run companies with the autonomy and speed they need," he wrote in a letter published ahead of the company's earnings on Thursday.

(Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Richard Chang)