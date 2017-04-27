British Airways suffers flight delays after global IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
April 27 Alphabet Chief Executive Larry Page said on Thursday the holding company structure for search unit Google and a host of new businesses is working well.
As the two-year anniversary of Alphabet's corporate restructuring approaches, Page said the new model has empowered entrepreneurs at the Mountain View-based tech company.
"The new structure has helped entrepreneurs build and run companies with the autonomy and speed they need," he wrote in a letter published ahead of the company's earnings on Thursday.
(Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Richard Chang)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
May 26 Hackers used malware to steal customer payment data from most of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's restaurants over a span of three weeks, the company said on Friday, adding to woes at the chain whose sales had just started recovering from a string of food safety lapses in 2015.