Jan 13 Alphabet Inc's Google has
created a virtual reality (VR) computing division and said Clay
Bavor, the executive running its product management team, will
run the new arm.
A spokesman for Google, Joshua Cruz, confirmed Bavor's new
role on the team, but declined to provide any further details.
According to Bavor's Twitter profile, he is the vice
president of Virtual Reality at Google.
As vice president of product management, Bavor oversaw some
of Google's key apps, including Gmail, Google Drive and Google
Docs, his LinkedIn profile showed.
Technology news website Re/code first reported Bavor's
appointment on Tuesday and said his earlier role will now be
taken over by Senior Vice President Diane Greene. (on.recode.net/1OpiznV)
Google has been flirting with virtual reality but never
quite fully dived into it until now. In May last year, the
company announced a partnership with action-camera maker GoPro
to enable 360 degree view in virtual reality, using a
new technology that Google had developed.
The company said in November its video-sharing site YouTube
supported virtual reality video. Viewers could view VR video
using a cellphone and Google Cardboard viewer.
Oculus, the virtual reality company Facebook bought
in 2014, has started accepting pre-orders for its much-awaited
virtual reality headset, Rift, which will ship in
Q1.
