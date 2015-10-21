By Lisa Richwine
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Oct 21 Alphabet Inc's
YouTube will launch a $10-a-month subscription option in the
United States on Oct. 28 that lets viewers watch videos from
across the site without interruption from advertisements, the
company said on Wednesday.
Starting early next year, the service called YouTube Red
will add exclusive shows and movies from top YouTube creators
including PewDiePie, Lilly Singh and The Fine Brothers.
"Consumers are embracing paid subscriptions of ad-free
content at an incredible pace," Robert Kyncl, YouTube's chief
business officer, said at an event at YouTube's production space
in Los Angeles.
The effort offers a new source of revenue for YouTube and
its video creators. Rival streaming sites such as Vessel and
Interactive Corp's Vimeo are luring online stars to
their paid offerings, which provide creators a larger cut of
revenue than they typically receive from YouTube's ad-supported
videos. Facebook also is taking steps to boost video
viewership on its site.
YouTube will continue to offer its free, ad-supported
service, which has more than 1 billion viewers around the world.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by David Gregorio)