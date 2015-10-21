(Adds details, executive comments)
By Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES Oct 21 Alphabet Inc's
YouTube will launch a $10-a-month subscription option in the
United States on Oct. 28 that will allow viewers to watch videos
from across the site without interruption from advertisements,
the company said on Wednesday.
Starting early next year, the service called YouTube Red
will add exclusive shows and movies from top YouTube creators
including PewDiePie, Lilly Singh and The Fine Brothers.
"Consumers are embracing paid subscriptions of ad-free
content at an incredible pace," Robert Kyncl, YouTube's chief
business officer, said at an event at YouTube's production space
in Los Angeles.
The effort offers a new source of revenue for YouTube and
its video creators. Rival streaming sites such as Vessel and
Interactive Corp's Vimeo are luring online stars to
their paid offerings, which provide creators a larger cut of
revenue than they typically receive from YouTube's ad-supported
videos. Facebook also is taking steps to boost video
viewership on its site.
YouTube will continue to offer its free, ad-supported
service, which has more than 1 billion viewers around the world.
Creators of 99 percent of the content watched on YouTube
have agreed to make their videos available on YouTube Red, Kyncl
said. YouTube is still negotiating with a "few" media companies
that he hopes to bring on board before the launch, he said. Walt
Disney Co was still talking with YouTube as of Tuesday,
according to a source familiar with the discussions.
A Disney spokeswoman did not immediately respond for a
request for comment.
The YouTube Red service will be available initially only in
the United States. The company aims to expand it to major
markets around the world over the next year. Users who sign up
for YouTube Red through Apple Inc's app store will pay
$13 a month.
Officials said the majority of revenue from subscriptions
will go to video creators, though they declined to provide
details. For ad-supported videos, YouTube typically keeps 45
percent of revenue.
Kyncl said YouTube Red is targeted at the same audiences
that make up the bulk of YouTube's audience now, including
gamers and young women.
YouTube also launched a new YouTube Music app that is free
to watch with ads. Subscribers to YouTube Red can watch YouTube
Music content without the ads.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by David Gregorio and
Diane Craft)