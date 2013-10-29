By Tom Polansek
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Oct 29 The founder of an accounting
firm that reviewed internal controls at fund manager AlphaMetrix
owned a small slice of the company until recently, when he sold
it to avoid a perceived conflict of interest, a spokeswoman for
the accountant said on Tuesday.
Arthur Bell Jr. had a 0.22 percent investment interest in
AlphaMetrix, said Tina Lewandowski, spokeswoman for Arthur Bell
CPAs. He sold the stake on Monday or Tuesday, after Reuters
inquired about a potential conflict on Monday, but made no money
on the deal, she said.
"There is not a conflict, but if there is a perceived
conflict we want to remedy that," she said.
The National Futures Association, the self-funded regulator
of the U.S. futures industry, "was well aware" of Bell's stake
and was comfortable with it, Lewandowski said.
Spokespeople for the NFA and AlphaMetrix could not
immediately be reached for comment.
The NFA last week ordered AlphaMetrix to repay rebate fees
to participants of its commodity pool by Nov. 1 as part of a
so-called member responsibility action, one of the most serious
enforcement actions the regulator can take. The total amount
owed is approximately $600,000, the NFA said.
The order barred AlphaMetrix from taking in any new
investments until it makes the repayment. If it fails to do so,
AlphaMetrix will be barred from placing trades for any of its 90
pools except for liquidation of existing positions.
AlphaMetrix on Oct. 10 told customers that it was suffering
financial problems and its commodity pool had "delayed" fee
rebates to money managers that should have been reinvested into
its commodity funds. It said the company had hired Arthur Bell
CPAs to improve internal controls and record keeping.
AlphaMetrix hired Arthur Bell CPAs "to verify that investor
redemptions and other fund disbursements are processed in
accordance with fund accounting records," Lewandowski said. The
accounting firm has finished its work and never audited
AlphaMetrix, she said.
The NFA and exchange-operator CME Group Inc elevated
AlphaMetrix's profile in the futures industry last year when
they hired a unit of the company to help implement a program to
improve customer protections. AlphaMetrix was set to be
eliminated from the process starting on Tuesday. Its financial
problems accelerated its exit, the NFA has said.