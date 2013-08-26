Aug 26 Canadian miner Fission Uranium Corp
said it would consider making a hostile bid for Alpha
Minerals Inc as Alpha had not engaged in "meaningful
discussions" on its C$171 million ($162 million) buyout offer
made last week.
In response, Alpha Minerals said it has formed a special
committee to consider Fission's proposal.
Alpha said it had responded to the offer before the expiry
of Sunday's deadline, and had requested for more time to
consider the proposal. Fission made the offer on Friday.
British Columbia-based Fission had offered to pay C$7.26,
representing a premium of 6 percent to Alpha's closing on
Friday. Alpha shares closed up 6 percent at C$7.25 on Monday.
"If Alpha continues to refuse to engage with Fission on the
proposal, Fission will consider making a formal offer directly
to Alpha's shareholders," Fission said.
Alpha Minerals said it has engaged Raymond James Ltd as its
financial adviser and that it has been "an active participant in
an ongoing dialogue with Fission over the past several months
regarding consolidation."
The deal, if successful, will give Fission complete control
of the Patterson Lake South uranium project in the Athabasca
basin in northern Saskatchewan.
Fission is the operator of the project, with a 50 percent
stake. The rest is owned by Alpha Minerals, a gold and uranium
miner.
Dundee Capital Markets Inc is advising Fission on the deal.