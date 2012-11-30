Nov 30 An electrician working at a West Virginia
mine owned by Alpha Natural Resources Inc was killed on
Friday after being struck by a scoop used to transport supplies,
becoming the second electrician to die at the mine in less than
three years.
State and federal mine safety and health officials are
investigating the incident, Alpha Natural said in a statement.
Alpha Natural was not immediately available to comment.
Steven O'Dell, 27, an employee of Alex Energy Inc passed
away this morning, Alpha Natural said.
In July 2010, another electrician was killed at the
Pocahontas Mine in Greenbrier County, after being run over by a
shuttle car, according to the website of West Virginia Office of
Miners' Health Safety and Training.
The mine is operated by White Buck Coal Co, previously owned
by Massey Energy, which was acquired by Alpha for $7.1 billion
in 2011.
On Wednesday, an ex-Massey employee, David Hughart, who was
president of a group that controlled White Buck Coal Co, was
charged with criminal conspiracy for ignoring safety regulations
to boost production, according to court documents.
Hughart is the most senior Massey official to be prosecuted
since the Upper Big Branch mine disaster that killed 29 miners,
though he was not charged in connection with that accident.
Alpha inherited liabilities from the pending litigation over
the Upper Big Branch mine accident in West Virginia, the worst
U.S. mine disaster in four decades, when it acquired Massey.
Alpha agreed last December to pay $1.5 million to each of
the families of the 29 miners who died as part of a $209 million
settlement.