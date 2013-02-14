BRIEF-KBL Merger prices its IPO of 10 mln units at $10 per unit
* Kbl Merger Corp IV announces pricing of $100 million initial public offering
Feb 14 Alpha Natural Resources Inc, a major U.S. coal producer, reported a narrower net loss on Thursday due to one-time items, but the company's adjusted loss widened and revenue dropped.
For the fourth quarter to Dec. 31, net loss was $128 million, or 58 cents a share, compared with a loss of $793 million, or $3.62, a year earlier. Revenue fell to $1.56 billion, from $2.07 billion.
Excluding an impairment and restructuring charges and other items, the adjusted loss was $41 million, or 19 cents a share, compared with a loss of $19 million, or 9 cents a share.
