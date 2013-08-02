(Adds in force majeure at Cumberland mine, updates share fall)
Aug 2 Coal miner Alpha Natural Resources Inc
reported a wider second-quarter loss before special
items as prices fell, and warned that a shutdown at a
Pennsylvania mine could weigh on shipments and raise its costs
this year.
Alpha expects to restart production at the Cumberland
underground thermal coal mine in the second half of August,
Chief Executive Kevin Crutchfield said on a call with analysts
and investors on Friday. The company was forced to stop mining
at the site in July so it could fix part of the roof.
Crutchfield said Alpha has invoked force majeure, a clause
included in many contracts that removes liability for natural
and unavoidable events that prevent companies from fulfilling
their obligations.
Cumberland shipped 6.4 million short tons of coal in 2012,
while Alpha's sales totaled 108.8 million tons, but the company
said Cumberland usually enjoys relatively high margins.
Alpha said it expects the Eastern segment's cost of sales to
be between $72 and $76 per ton in 2013, excluding some
merger-related and regulatory expenses. It previously forecast
$69 to $73.
Alpha shares fell 8.1 percent to $5.00 in morning trade on
the New York Stock Exchange.
TOUGH EXPORT MARKET
Alpha also has mines in Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky
and Wyoming. It sells both metallurgical coal, used to make
steel, and thermal coal, typically used to produce electricity.
Both businesses have been under pressure in recent quarters.
A weak global steel market has weighed on metallurgical coal
prices, while relatively inexpensive natural gas has hit demand
for thermal coal.
"The global market for seaborne metallurgical coal remains
oversupplied, further pressuring margins," Alpha said in its
earnings release. "The market for export steam coal in the
Atlantic basin is currently uneconomic for most, if not all,
U.S. production."
Alpha said that while domestic power producers' inventories
are falling, there is still excess supply of Central Appalachian
thermal coal and "the threat of oversupply stemming from latent
capacity" in the Powder River Basin.
PRICES SLIDE
In the second quarter, average realized prices fell across
Alpha's business segments from a year earlier.
The company's net loss narrowed to $185.7 million, or 84
cents a share, from $2.23 billion, $10.14 a share, a year
earlier, when the company took about $2.5 billion in impairment
and restructuring charges.
Excluding one-time items, the company lost 59 cents a share
in the latest quarter, in line with analysts' average estimate,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell to $1.34 billion from $1.85 billion, while
analysts were expecting $1.24 billion.
(Reporting by Allison Martell in Toronto; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn and John Wallace)