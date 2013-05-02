(Corrects revenue figure in final paragraph; correct figure is
in line with expectations, not below consensus.)
May 2 Alpha Natural Resources Inc
reported a wider first-quarter loss on Thursday, hurt by thermal
coal production cuts and lower prices, especially for
metallurgical coal.
The miner said its selling price for metallurgical coal,
used to make steel, dropped to $103.28 per short ton from
$121.27 in the fourth quarter of 2012 and $145.51 in the first
quarter of last year.
Alpha said metallurgical coal prices in Asia are under
pressure because of "the perception of slowing growth in Chinese
steel production." China is the world's largest producer and
consumer of steel.
Alpha also said a decline in European steel production had
hurt prices for U.S. coal exports.
The company's quarterly net loss widened to $110.8 million,
or 50 cents a share, from $28.8 million, or 13 cents, a year
earlier.
Excluding one-time items including writing down the value of
an asset and a restructuring charge, the loss was 47 cents a
share. On that basis, analysts, on average, had been expecting a
loss of 58 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total revenue dropped to $1.33 billion, from $1.93 billion a
year earlier, about in line with analysts' consensus forecast of
$1.32 billion.
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and John Wallace)