May 3 Coal miner Alpha Natural Resources Inc
reported a second straight quarterly loss as prices for
the commodity fell and some customers switched to cheaper
natural gas for power generation.
First-quarter net loss was $29.1 million, or 13 cents per
share, compared with a net income of $49.8 million, or 41 cents
per share, last year.
Total revenue rose to $1.93 billion from $1.13 billion last
year. The company's acquisition of Massey Energy contributed
about $680 million during the first quarter.