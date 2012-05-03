* Q1 adjusted loss 27c/shr vs Street view loss 6c/shr
* Says will cut more coal production
* Intends to double thermal exports
* Shares down 1 percent
By Steve James
May 3 Coal miner Alpha Natural Resources Inc
posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss and cut its
2012 production target, but it forecast that the market for
steelmaking coal would improve later this year.
The company said on Thursday that because of weak demand
from power utilities for its thermal, or steam coal, it would
further cut production and double exports of coal used to
generate electricity.
"The met (steelmaking metallurgical coal) market has the
ability to improve more rapidly than the domestic steam coal
market, potentially as soon as the back half of 2012," Chief
Executive Officer Kevin Crutchfield told analysts on a
conference call.
"The market for benchmark quality coals in Asia appears to
have stabilized due to renewed growth in Chinese steel
production and labor and weather related supply disruptions in
Australia," he said on the call.
Crutchfield said that while Asia was encouraging, lower
quality coking coals in Europe continued trading at a fairly
wide discount to the benchmark price.
In contrast, Crutchfield said, demand for thermal coal has
slumped because of a mild U.S. winter, which lowered demand for
power. Also, record low natural gas prices have spurred some
utilities to switch from coal not only in the eastern U.S. but
for the first time "in a significant way" at utilities that burn
cheaper Powder River basin coal from Wyoming and Montana.
Power plant inventories had risen to over 200 million tons,
near record high levels, he said, and coal-fired generation has
fallen below 40 percent of U.S. electricity generation.
To manage the lower demand, Alpha will soon make further
production cuts, he said, lowering its 2012 output target to 100
million tons to 116 million tons from a previous goal of 107
million tons to 124 million tons. He gave no details of the
cuts. Alpha slashed 4 million tons in February.
Some coal not shipped to power plants will be exported,
Crutchfield said. "In 2012, we expect to roughly double our
direct thermal export to approximately 4 million tons."
He estimated a total of 10 million tons of Alpha's thermal
coal production would ultimately hit the export market through
third-party transactions. "We've recently succeeded in shipping
thermal coal to destinations as far away as India and China,"
Crutchfield said.
Alpha's first-quarter net loss was $29.1 million, or 13
cents a share, compared with net income of $49.8 million, or 41
cents a share, for the same period last year.
Excluding items such as expenses arising from Alpha's $7
billion acquisition of Massey Energy, severance from idled
production and weather-related property damage, the adjusted
loss was $58.2 million or 27 cents per share. That compared with
analysts' average estimate for a loss of 6 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total revenue rose to $1.93 billion from $1.13 billion a
year before as the company sold more coal -- 28 million tons
compared with 21 million tons in the 2011 quarter -- with the
addition of Massey mines.
Earlier this week, another major U.S. producer, Arch Coal
Inc, posted an operating loss, cut its sales forecast
and slashed its dividend amid weak thermal coal prices and
slumping demand.
According to industry newsletter Coal & Energy Price Report,
a ton of Appalachian coal that sold for $70 at the start of the
year was now selling for less than $59.
The latest U.S. Energy Department figures showed domestic
coal consumption fell 18.8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2011
from the third quarter to 227.1 million tons, the lowest level
since the second quarter of 1995.
In afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange, Alpha's
stock was down 2.4 percent at $15.13.