VIENNA Feb 22 Alpine, the struggling Austrian unit of Spanish construction group FCC, was holding more talks with creditors ahead of the expiry of a standstill agreement next week, the company said on Friday.

"The talks are going on and I cannot say more," a spokesman said.

Alpine's creditors, which include Erste Group and UniCredit Bank Austria, had agreed not to terminate loans worth 600 million euros until the end of February and to provide bridge financing worth tens of millions of euros.

FCC, which is due to unveil a strategic plan within days, has also pledged its support for the Austrian unit.

The Salzburg Nachrichten newspaper said credit insurer Coface was a potential stumbling blocks in the talks, which need approval from creditors holding 95 percent of the debt to agree new terms. Coface declined to comment on the report.

Alpine is in the process of slashing its workforce, sharpening its focus on German-speaking Europe, and selling assets to shore up its finances in a bid to convince lenders to keep credit and guarantee lines open.

Alpine's chief executive quit in October after the company issued a profit warning. It later said its internal accounts showed a loss of 89 million euros for the third quarter. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by James Jukwey)