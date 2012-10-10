VIENNA Oct 10 Austrian construction group
Alpine Holding is taking measures to deal with tough market
conditions and has adequate liquidity, it said on Wednesday,
rejecting a magazine report that its finances were stretched.
"All the steps needed to address the difficult situation
have been implemented. The owner has promised full support.
Liquidity has been sufficiently secured," Austria's
second-biggest construction company, a unit of Spain's FCC
, said in a statement.
It was responding to a report that Austrian magazine Profil
had put on its website. FCC declined to comment on the report.
Citing from what Profil called an internal management
document presented to owners in Madrid on Sept. 20, the magazine
said that Alpine needed 31 million euros ($40 million) in cash
by the end of next week to keep going.
Profil said an external review ordered by Alpine Holding
head Johannes Dotter had shown Alpine faced a 2012 pretax loss
of 263 million euros after taking up to 400 million euros in
writedowns for "endangered projects" and low-value stakes.
Alpine's statement said it had hired a consultant to
evaluate its situation.
"Various scenarios were described in the report that were
presented to the supervisory board to show how management
envisioned handling the situation. The online (Profil) report
picks out only one of the scenarios," it added.
Profil had said management was considering consultant KPMG's
recommendations to make divestments, get a capital injection
from FCC, and negotiate with lenders to get longer repayment
terms and 75 million euros in additional financing.
Talks with banks were planned for Friday, Profil said.
($1=0.7754 euros)
