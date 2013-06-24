VIENNA, June 24 Alpine Bau, the insolvent
Austrian arm of Spanish construction group FCC, faces
being broken up after late-night talks to save the company in
its current form failed, putting up to 5,000 jobs at risk.
The head of Alpine Bau's works council, Hermann Haneder,
said on Monday a consortium of rival builders was now looking at
taking over parts of the company, either at the level of
provincial divisions or individual projects.
"The question is, will the workers be kept on when the
projects are finished?" said Haneder, who took part in the
last-ditch talks.
The consortium includes Austria's Strabag, Porr
, Swietelsky, Habau and Felbermayr, he said.
Porr, which had said it was in talks to buy parts of the
company when Alpine announced its insolvency last week, said it
was still in negotiations.
"We cannot say anything at present about the number of
workers and projects," a Porr spokeswoman wrote in an email.
Alpine Bau did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
