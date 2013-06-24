* 5,000 jobs at risk after last-ditch talks fail
* Rival builders consider taking on projects
* Alpine Energie is separate legal entity
VIENNA/MADRID, June 24 Alpine Bau, the insolvent
Austrian arm of Spanish construction group FCC, faces
being broken up after the failure of late-night talks to save
the company in its current form, putting up to 5,000 jobs at
risk.
The head of Alpine Bau's works council, Hermann Haneder,
said on Monday that a consortium of rival builders is now
looking at taking over parts of the company, either as
provincial divisions or for individual projects.
"The question is, will the workers be kept on when the
projects are finished?" said Haneder, who took part in the
last-ditch talks.
The consortium includes Austrian builders Strabag,
Porr, Swietelsky, Habau and Felbermayr,
Haneder said.
Porr, which was in talks to buy parts of Alpine Bau when it
announced its insolvency last week, said that it is still in
negotiations.
"We cannot say anything at present about the number of
workers and projects," a Porr spokeswoman wrote in an email,
adding that the company would take over any joint projects on
which it had been working with Alpine.
Strabag said it was not interested in assets but was
assessing whether certain projects might be of interest.
Alpine Bau did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
FCC finally pulled the plug on Alpine last week after
pouring hundreds of millions of euros into the company, which
had taken on risky projects in central and eastern Europe and
was unable to sell assets to raise cash.
The Spanish builder said on Monday that it had legally
separated its Alpine Energie unit, which provides energy
infrastructure and services, from Alpine Bau, meaning that any
sale proceeds will go to FCC rather than Alpine Bau's creditors.
A source close to FCC said the sale process was on track and
due diligence about to start, with indicative offers already
received and a decision expected at the end of September.
FCC has not said what price it expects to get for the
Germany-based energy unit, which has turnover of 485 million
euros ($637 million) and about 2,500 employees.
($1 = 0.7612 euros)
