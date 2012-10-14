VIENNA Oct 14 Austrian construction group Alpine Holding, a unit of Spain's FCC, said on Sunday it expects to post a large 2012 loss but expressed optimism it would be able to service its debt.

"Contrary to the issuer's prior assessments, in particular due to the evolution of certain projects, the annual financial statements for the 2012 financial year would show a significant loss," it said in a statement.

It said it was discussing with its owner "all necessary measures to be undertaken in order to restore a sound financial situation, including notably an appropriate equity layer," for Alpine, Austria's second-biggest construction company.

"Based on the support of its shareholder and the positive evolution of the talks with the financing banks, the issuer is confident that it will continue to meet all of its financial obligations." (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)