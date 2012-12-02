BEAVER CREEK, Colorado Dec 2 Ted Ligety was again far too strong for the opposition as he cruised to his second giant slalom victory of the season at Beaver Creek on Sunday.

The win, in a combined time of two minutes 25.59 seconds, was the American's 13th in the discipline and the third at Beaver Creek, when he again pleased home fans with two blistering runs.

The giant slalom world champion, who won the season opener in Soelden with a record lead of 2.75 seconds, was a little less impressive this time, but sill left second-placed Marcel Hirscher a huge 1.76 behind.

Italy's Davide Simoncelli was third, 2.07 adrift, for his first podium in more than two years.

Norway's Aksel Lund Svindal was sixth and retained his overall World Cup lead with 400 points ahead of Ligety, who is on 320. (Editing by Gene Cherry)