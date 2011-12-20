FLACHAU, Austria Marlies Schild continued her unbeaten run this season in her favourite discipline when she won her third World Cup slalom in succession in Flachau on Tuesday.

The Austrian world champion was again too strong for the opposition, clocking a combined time of one minute and 51.53 seconds on the floodlit Griessenkar course.

"I'm from Salzburg so this is a special race for me and I was perhaps a little more tense than usual, especially after winning here two years ago and losing last year," the 30-year-old said.

"It's a great relief and a great joy to win in Austria, especially in front of such a crowd, she added about the 8,000 strong public, including her boyfriend, Alpine skier Benjamin Raich.

Olympic champion Maria Hoefl-Riesch overcame a knee injury to finish second, 0.46 seconds behind, for her second podium in the specialty this winter.

"It's a victory against myself and against my doctor who did not want me to start", the overall World Cup champion said.

"I could hardly walk when I got up this morning but I gritted my teeth and it's an important result for my morale before the Christmas break," she added.

After a low-key start to the season, Slovenia's Tina Maze signalled she was back on top of her game by finishing third, 0.82 seconds off the pace.

It was the first medal placing this season for the giant slalom world champion.

Lindsey Vonn was eighth and still leads the overall standings comfortably on 554 points, 230 more than closest rival Schild.

Schild has now won 32 World Cup races, including 30 slaloms, and is closing in on Vreni Schneider's record of 34 wins in the discipline.

"It was very, very good today. I hope Benni wins tomorrow and so that's perfect," said the Austrian about Raich, who takes part in a men's slalom on the same piste on Wednesday evening.

