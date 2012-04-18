By Arno Schuetze and Gilles Guillaume
FRANKFURT/PARIS, April 18 Swiss energy company
Alpiq, hit hard by Switzerland's decision to phase out
nuclear power, is close to a disposal laid out in a revamp of
the business last year, three people close to the matter said.
Cegelec, a unit of France's largest listed construction and
concessions company Vinci, as well as private
equity-owned French engineering group Spie have placed binding
bids for Alpiq's German power engineering business
Energie-Versorgungstechnik (EVT), they said.
Alpiq is set to decide on the matter at a board meeting on
April 26, one of the people said.
Alpiq launched a package of measures last year to revamp
operations and shed unprofitable businesses to reduce group debt
by more than 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.09 billion) by the end
of 2012.
The group posted total impairments and provisions in 2011 of
1.7 billion Swiss francs.
Among others, Alpiq initiated the sale of its German
subsidiary Alpiq Anlagentechnik Group (AAT), which comprises EVT
and Energie-Anlagentechnik (EAT).
No bidders emerged for AAT as a whole, which has about 5,000
workers and annual sales of 1 billion euros ($1.31 billion).
Financial sources have estimated previously that AAT's price
tag might be about 500 million euros, while EVT alone could
fetch at least 200 million.
EVT employs 3,000 people and had 2011 sales of 512 million
euros.
German trade union IG Metall has criticised the lack of
transparency in the divestment process and warned that employee
rights must be respected after a sale.
Deutsche Bank, which is running the sales
process, as well as Vinci and Alpiq declined to comment. Spie
was not immediately available for comment.
Alpiq was established in 2009 by a merger between two Swiss
utilities and the Swiss operations of French electricity group
EDF.
Its business model is geared towards wholesale trade, whilst
shareholders take over the distribution of electricity. With
annual power generation of approximately 20 billion kWh it
provides roughly one third of Swiss energy needs.
Since the third quarter of 2011 Alpiq has undergone a
substantial restructuring programme, including the downsizing of
speculative trading operations.
The company also plans to refocus on four key markets:
Switzerland, Italy, Romania and France.
($1 = 0.9145 Swiss franc = 0.7610 euro)
