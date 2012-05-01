* Doctors working with al Qaeda said to prepare implant
surgery
* Authorities respond with changes to security tactics
* Underwear bombs, implanted bombs an al-Asiri strategy
WASHINGTON, May 1 U.S. and allied officials said
they are increasingly concerned
that doctors working with al Qaeda's Yemen-based affiliate will
implant bombs inside living militants in order to try to
circumvent airport security measures and bring down aircraft.
Earlier this year, a missile fired by a CIA-operated drone
killed a Yemeni doctor who had devised medical procedures which
could be used to surgically plant explosive devices in humans,
several U.S. officials told Reuters.
However, another individual, the expert bomb-maker who came
up with this tactic survived a similar missile attack last year.
Counterterrorism agencies believe he is still engaged in active
plotting against U.S. and other Western targets.
Moreover, three U.S. officials said counter-terrorism
agencies report that other doctors in Yemen are prepared to
surgically load bombs into the organs of militants.
The possibility of implanted bombs has been a concern for
U.S. officials since at least 2009, when two incidents occurred
involving militants who had spent time with leading figures of
Yemen-based Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP).
In August 2009, a Saudi militant who had spent time in Yemen
unsuccessfully tried to assassinate Prince Mohammed bin Nayef,
Saudi Arabia's counter-terrorism chief, with what authorities
initially believed was a bomb secreted in his anal cavity.
Authorities determined the bomb was virtually identical to a
one which Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab, a Nigerian militant who had
been studying Arabic in Yemen, used to try to blow up a
Detroit-bound airliner on Christmas Day 2009.
Both Abdulmutallab's bomb and the bomb used in the failed
attack on Nayef turned out to have been sewn into the would-be
bombers' underwear, rather than implanted inside body organs or
cavities.
These incidents sparked concern among U.S. and western
counter-terrorism agencies that implanted bombs might be a more
effective way for militants to evade airport security devices
including X-ray machines and metal detectors.
MORE OR LESS POWERFUL?
After the failed attack on Prince Nayef, three U.S. agencies
examined the threats which bombs secreted in clothing or inside
the body could pose to aviation security.
According to U.S. officials, the research suggested that a
bomb hidden inside a body cavity or organ would be less likely
to jeopardize the safety of an airplane than a bomb hidden under
clothing. Much of the force of the bomb would be absorbed by
exploding body tissue, likely killing the bomber but causing
little structural damage to an aircraft.
By contrast, the explosive force of a bomb hidden under
clothing alone would be more likely to cause potentially
catastrophic damage to an airplane if detonated in flight,
officials said.
Officials said that in response to the possible deployment
of implanted bombs, efforts were being made to adjust airport
security, including the body scanners and metal detectors now
used, to try to spot potential threats.
AL-ASIRI CONNECTION
Officials said that one reason for concern is the continuing
role of Saudi bomb-maker Ibrahim Hassan al-Asiri, now regarded
by U.S. and European authorities as one of the more dangerous
and imaginative AQAP operatives presently at large.
Counterterrorism experts attribute the original invention of
the two tactics to Asiri, and it was his brother who wore the
underwear bomb and died while attempting to kill Prince Nayef.
Officials acknowledge initial reports were wrong that Asiri
was killed in the same sequence of drone attacks which resulted
in the death last year of Anwar al-Awlaki, a U.S.-born militant
Yemeni preacher.
ABC News reported on Monday that American and European
officials feared al Qaeda may soon try to attack U.S.-bound
aircraft using explosives implanted in the bodies of militants.
ABC reported that due to this concern, security had been stepped
up at some British and European airports and some Federal Air
Marshals may have been redeployed.
