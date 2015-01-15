DUBAI Jan 15 Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi
Arabia's second-largest listed lender, posted a 1.8 percent drop
in its fourth-quarter net profit, it said on Thursday, missing
analysts' forecasts.
The bank made 1.52 billion riyals ($405 million) in the
three months to Dec. 31 compared with 1.55 billion riyals in the
same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.
Seven analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected the bank to
post an average net profit of 1.70 billion riyals for the
quarter.
The decrease was the sixth straight drop in quarterly profit
posted by the bank, which it attributed to lower total operating
income.
Saudi lenders are facing strong headwinds as net interest
income comes under pressure from weakening loan growth and
fierce competition, especially in the retail market. Analysts
also warn that a prolonged slump in oil prices could dent
confidence in the banking sector.
Banks have felt ripples from the government's crackdown in
late 2013 on illegal foreign workers in the construction
industry. Many banks had ramped up lending to such companies,
which have suffered from delayed contracts and higher expenses
caused by new laws aimed at employing more Saudis - who usually
command higher salaries than expatriates.
Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the
reporting period before publishing more detailed results later.
Al Rajhi's net profit for 2014 was 6.84 billion riyals, an
8.1 percent decrease on the previous year.
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Andrew Torchia)