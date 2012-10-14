(Adds details, background)
By Angus McDowall
RIYADH Oct 14 Al Rajhi, Saudi
Arabia's largest listed bank, reported a fall in quarterly
earnings on Sunday, joining rivals which have failed to
translate a surge in bank lending into profits.
The results, which missed analysts' forecasts, echoed those
of Riyad Bank, Saudi British Bank (SABB) and
Banque Saudi Fransi (BSF), the kingdom's third, fourth
and fifth largest lenders.
All four banks cited higher expenses, but did not specify
which costs had risen.
The weaker-than-expected performances, which included drops
in net profit for both Al Rajhi and BSF, came in what economists
had described as a comfortable climate for Saudi banks.
Lending to the private sector grew by 14 percent in August
over the same month last year, the Saudi Arabian Monetary
Authority (central bank), said in September.
A report by Credit Suisse in August predicted Saudi banks
should deliver double-digit earnings growth for the next three
years thanks to higher credit volumes.
Al Rajhi said on Sunday third-quarter net profit
dipped 3.5 percent from last year to 1.87 billion riyals ($498
million).
Ten analysts polled by Reuters had forecast profit of 2.11
billion riyals on average.
"It has come as a surprise with numbers being well short of
expectations, said Murad Ansari, a banking analyst for EFG
Hermes in Riyadh.
He said one reason for the banks' poor results could be that
they are starting to increase provisions against bad loans
again.
"The difference is generally explained by provisioning
costs," Ansari said.
Last year, Saudi lenders finished a period of provisioning
following the 2009 collapse of a major local conglomerate, Ahmad
Hamad Algosaibi and Brothers.
Higher money market funding costs may also have dented
profits, with the Saudi Arabian inter-bank offered rate (SAIBOR)
hitting its highest level since 1999 this summer.
Another factor could be higher staffing costs as the kingdom
tweaks its labour laws to encourage firms to employ Saudi
nationals instead of relatively cheaper expatriates.
An August Purchasing Managers Index survey made by SABB
showed private sector input costs, such as wages, climbed to
56.64 points from 55.75 points in July, while output price
growth fell sharply to 48.48 points from 51.59 points in the
same period.
Ten analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a profit for Al
Rajhi of 2.11 billion riyals on average.
The bank's total operating profit for the quarter rose 14
percent to 3.64 billion riyals, while total funding jumped 23
percent year on year to 166 billion riyals, it said in a bourse
statement.
MIXED PICTURE
Some banks bucked the trend.
The kingdom's second-largest lender by market value, Samba
Financial Group said on Saturday net profit rose 2.3
percent to 1.16 billion riyals, comfortably more than the 1.13
billion riyals analysts had forecast.
Saudi Hollandi Bank and Arab National Bank (ANB)
also posted higher-than-expected earnings in what ANB
chief executive Robert Eid told Reuters was an environment in
which "businesses are doing well - balance sheets are robust".
None of the other bank senior executives were available to
comment on their performance.
Banking stocks lost 1.9 percent on Saturday as the market
responded to last week's results, but were flat on Sunday after
Samba's earnings announcement.
Al Rajhi shares have lost 8 percent in the past month which
analysts have attributed to uncertainty over the distribution of
stock owned by one of its owners who recently died.
(Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by Erica Billingham)