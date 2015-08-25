DUBAI Aug 25 Three of the Gulf's biggest private equity firms are battling it out for a majority stake in Saudi supermarket chain Al Raya for Foodstuff Co, three sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday, with a deal likely worth as much as $300 million.

Abraaj Group, Fajr Capital and Gulf Capital are in the running to acquire the stake in the grocer being sold by Dubai-based Levant Capital and The Rohatyn Group (TRG).

These three lodged initial bids in late July and are now due to file more comprehensive proposals before the deadline for second-round bids in the next two weeks, the sources added.

Abraaj and Fajr declined to comment, as did Levant Capital and TRG. Gulf Capital didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity as the information isn't public.

Should the final price tag be $300 million, the stakeholders would have tripled their investment in around three years.

Levant Capital and Citi Venture Capital International, an emerging market-focused investment firm which was acquired by TRG in December 2013, originally bought the stake in Al Raya in 2012 for $100 million.

The sale is expected to go ahead despite disruption in the kingdom's economy from falling oil prices and subsequent lower government spending, the sources said.

So-called defensive sectors like food and beverage remain in high demand from investors drawn by the long-term potential stemming from Saudi Arabia's predominantly young population.

Already in 2015, Saudi gourmet date firm Bateel sold a stake to L Capital Asia, a luxury goods-focused private equity firm backed by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, while Abraaj and TPG Capital bought a majority stake in fast-food chain Kudu.

Al Raya had 30 stores across the kingdom, mainly in the southern and western regions, before more were added in 2012, according to the supermarket's website. (Editing by Keith Weir)