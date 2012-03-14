MOSCOW, March 14 Russian state-owned
diamond miner Alrosa plans is planning to raise up to $1 billion
in two tranches of Eurocommercial paper issues (ECP), Alfa Bank
said in a research note on Wednesday.
"On March 25-26, Alrosa plans to close the deal for placing
two tranches of Eurocommercial paper with a maturity of 9 and 12
months," the report said, adding that the deal was opened on
Tuesday.
According to Alfa Bank the yield guidance for the nine-month
paper was set at 4.25 percent and at 4.375-4.5 percent for the
12-month bills. Goldman Sachs, UBS and VTB Capital are arranging
the deal.
Alrosa declined to comment.
