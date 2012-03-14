* Alrosa to raise $1 bln in two tranches-source
* Proceeds to be used to finance deal with VTB
MOSCOW, March 14 Russian state-owned
diamond miner Alrosa plans to raise $1 billion in two tranches
of Eurocommercial paper issues (ECP), a banking source told
Reuters, in order to buy oil and gas assets from state lender
VTB.
The yield for nine-month paper worth $700 million was set at
4.125 percent, while 12 month bills worth $300 million was at
4.25 percent, the source added.
Goldman Sachs, UBS and VTB Capital are arranging the deal.
Alrosa plans to use proceeds from the ECP loans to finance a
deal with the country's second largest lender VTB to buy back
oil and gas assets Geotransgas and Urengoy for $1 billion.
