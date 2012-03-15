(Fixes headline)
MOSCOW, March 15 Russian state diamond
miner Alrosa plans to issue a $260-million top-up to its
recently issued Eurocommercial paper deal (ECP), a banking
source told Reuters on Thursday.
Late on Wednesday, Alrosa raised $1 billion via a two-tranche
ECP deal, borrowing $700 million via a nine-month deal with a
yield of 4.125 percent and $300 million via a one-year paper
under a yield of 4.25 percent.
The source said Alrosa plans to top-up the issue with a
seven-month bill under a yield of 3.75 percent. Reuters couldn't
reach Alrosa's press office for an immediate comment.
Alrosa plans to use proceeds from the ECP loans to finance
a deal with the country's second largest lender VTB to
buy back oil and gas assets Geotransgas and Urengoy for $1
billion.
