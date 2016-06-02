SYDNEY, June 2 Australian testing services
provider ALS Ltd said on Thursday its board of
directors has rejected a takeover offer from private equity
firms Advent International and Bain Capital saying it
significantly undervalued the company.
"The board believes that the timing of the approach is
opportunistic and made at a time when ALS is strongly advancing
its growth strategy in its life sciences business," ALS said in
a statement.
ALS shares were trading 26 percent higher on Thursday
afternoon.
($1 = 1.3810 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)