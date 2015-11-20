MEXICO CITY Nov 20 Mexican restaurant operator Alsea said on Friday that the country's competition regulator had given it a 20.461 million peso ($1.24 million) fine for missing a clause from its location-rental agreements that would show they are non-exclusive.

The company, which operates franchises including Starbucks and Domino's Pizza, said it will take legal action to fight the fine. ($1 = 16.5410 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Bernard Orr)