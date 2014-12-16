PARIS Dec 16 A deal struck this year giving the French government shareholder voting rights in power and railway equipment group Alstom before it acquires the shares themselves faces a legal challenge from a French shareholder rights group.

The challenge is the latest chapter in the saga of U.S. group General Electric's plan to buy Alstom's power division for 12.4 billion euros ($15.50 billion).

The French state intervened in the sale earlier this year, fearing the impact on jobs and engineering know-how. It forced through modifications that were aimed at keeping some control over Alstom's activities in France.

One of its actions was to agree to buy a 20 percent stake in Alstom from another French firm, Bouygues, via a complex process that gives it the voting rights first.

Colette Neuville, chairwoman of France's Association for the defence of minority shareholder rights (ADAM), said on Tuesday she had lodged a legal complaint with the Paris Commercial Court in relation to the agreement with Bouygues.

She said that by giving the government the voting rights before it pays for the stock, the deal is effectively a stock lending scheme, and that on that basis she was challenging its legality.

She said the government's interests were now the opposite of those of a normal shareholder. "The state's interest is that the stock should not rise, and even that it should fall," she said.

Earlier this year, Neuville and ADAM successfully lobbied the French bourse regulator AMF to rule that Bouygues and the government were acting "in concert" - thereby preventing the government from being able to acquire Alstom stock on the open market.

Bouygues currently owns 29 percent of Alstom, and under French takeover rules, it and any parties acting with it would need to launch a full offer for all of Alstom's stock should that holding go above 30 percent.

The GE-Alstom deal is due to close in the middle of next year. ($1 = 0.8003 euros) (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic and Andrew Callus; Editing by Ingrid Melander)