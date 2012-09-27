Kuwait's emir urges Qatar to ease tensions
DUBAI, June 5 Kuwait's emir urged Qatar's Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Monday to calm tensions with allies and refrain from escalating the worst diplomatic rift among Gulf Arab states.
PARIS, Sept 27 French transport and power engineering company Alstom said on Thursday it has signed two contracts worth 270 million euros ($346.68 million) with Brazilian infrastructure group Queiroz Galvao to supply and maintain onshore wind turbines in north-eastern Brazil.
The wind turbines will be produced at Alstom's recently opened manufacturing plant in Bahia State, Brazil, the company said. ($1 = 0.7788 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)
