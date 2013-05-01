WASHINGTON May 1 A third executive of the U.S.
arm of French power and transport engineering company Alstom
has been charged with taking part in a scheme to pay
bribes in Indonesia, U.S. authorities said on Wednesday.
William Pomponi, a former vice president of sales for the
U.S. company, was charged in federal court in Connecticut late
on Tuesday, the U.S. Justice Department said.
The charges come two weeks after prosecutors charged two
other executives of the company - one current and one former -
with taking part in the scheme.
Prosecutors accused the executives of bribing a member of
Indonesia's parliament and officials of a state-owned
electricity company, Perusahaan Listrik Negara, in order to
secure a contract related to the Tarahan power project.
The defendants are accused of trying to conceal the payments
through two consultants, one who received hundreds of thousands
of dollars in a Maryland bank account to pay some of the bribes,
prosecutors said.
The Justice Department accused the executives of violating
the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, a U.S. law that bars bribes
to officials of foreign governments.
A lawyer for Pomponi could not be immediately reached for
comment.