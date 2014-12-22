(Adds details throughout, comment from Alstom CEO and U.S.
Deputy Attorney General Cole)
By Sarah N. Lynch and Doina Chiacu
WASHINGTON Dec 22 The French power and
transportation company Alstom will pay a record
$772.3 million fine and plead guilty to settle U.S. criminal
charges that it funneled million of dollars in bribes through
sham consultants to win business around the globe.
Using code names such as "Mr. Paris" and "Quiet Man," Alstom
tried to conceal tens of millions of dollars in bribes by
pretending that the consultants it had hired were legitimate,
the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.
In fact, the consultants were hired to bribe officials in
Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Taiwan, and the Bahamas, in a
scheme that took place over about 11 years and involved paying
more than $75 million to secure $4 billion in projects, the DOJ
said.
The DOJ also said Alstom falsified its books to mask the
bribes.
"It was astounding in its breadth, its brazenness and its
worldwide consequences," said Deputy Attorney General James Cole
at a press conference on Monday.
The Justice Department's settlement with the company marks
the largest-ever fine levied against a company for violations of
foreign bribery laws - a penalty the government said is
appropriate because Alstom failed to self-report the violations
or cooperate with the criminal probe.
The parent company pleaded guilty to two criminal counts and
admitted to wrongdoing in a federal court in Connecticut.
Alstom's Swiss unit also pleaded guilty to criminal charges
that it conspired to violate federal bribery laws, while
Alstom's U.S. power and grid units each entered into deferred
prosecution agreements and admitted to conspiring to violate
bribery laws, the Justice Department said.
The Justice Department said internal emails and other
information it obtained demonstrated just how well company
officials knew the bribes were illegal.
In 2003, for instance, an Alstom finance employee sent an
email saying she could not process an invoice for a consultant
because there was no proof any services were rendered.
A project manager then told her to stop sending such emails
unless she "wanted to have several people put in jail" and
instructed to delete all emails about the topic, according to
the Justice Department.
Earlier on Monday a unit of Alstom and two employees were
also charged by the Serious Fraud Office in the United Kingdom
with bribing officials from 2002 through part of
2010.
Over the last few years, the company has been plagued by
bribery investigations around the world. Previously, the Justice
Department has filed criminal charges against five individuals
and one Japanese company - Marubeni Corp - in
connection with the case.
"There were a number of problems in the past and we deeply
regret that," said Alstom's CEO Patrick Kron in a statement.
"This resolution with the DOJ allows Alstom to put this
issue behind us and to continue our efforts to ensure that
business is conducted in a responsible way."
The company has ceased hiring outside sales consultants and
retained a monitor in 2012, he added.
Prior to Monday's settlement, Alstom's power turbines unit
had already been under pressure, because of both the looming
bribery probe fines and from a drop in orders and a cash crunch.
In June, the company agreed to sell most of the power
business to General Electric Co. so it could turn its
attention to its smaller rail unit.
Assistant Attorney General Leslie Caldwell said on Monday
that the DOJ had insisted that Alstom, and not GE, should pay
the fine.
Kron said the fine will not have a "material impact" on the
"overall economics" of the deal with GE.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Doina Chiacu; additional
reporting by Natalie Huet in Paris; editing by Gunna Dickson and
Karey Van Hall)