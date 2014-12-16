* Settlement could come as early as next week -BBG
* Alstom doesn't comment on ongoing proceedings
* Alstom to sell most of struggling power arm to GE
PARIS, Dec 16 Alstom is close to settling a
bribery case with the U.S. Justice Department for $700 million,
Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the
matter.
A settlement could be announced as early as next week, the
newswire service added.
An Alstom spokeswoman said the company does not comment on
ongoing proceedings. The Justice Department could not
immediately be reached for comment.
The Justice Department has evidence that a former Alstom
executive tried to bribe officials to secure power projects in
Indonesia, India and China, according to court filings seen by
Reuters earlier this year.
Alstom's power turbines unit has been under pressure over
the past year, hit by a drop in orders, a cash crunch and the
threat of hefty fines from several bribery probes.
Alstom agreed in June to sell most of that power business to
General Electric to focus instead on its smaller rail
arm. The deal will be put to the vote of Alstom shareholders on
Friday and is expected to close in the first half of 2015.
The U.S. probe into Alstom initially focused on a $118
million contract to provide services at a power plant on the
Indonesian island of Sumatra. The contract, known as the Tarahan
project and completed in 2007, was part of a joint venture
between Alstom and Japan's Marubeni Corp.
In March, Marubeni pleaded guilty to paying bribes to win
that project and was fined $88 million.
In July, a former vice president of Alstom's U.S. unit,
William Pomponi, pleaded guilty over his own role in the scheme.
Prosecutors accused him and other Alstom executives of
bribing an Indonesian lawmaker and members of the state-owned
electricity company to get their help in securing the contract.
They concealed the bribes through payments to two purported
consultants, prosecutors said.
