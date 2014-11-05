UPDATE 1-Buffett's Berkshire, Chinese property website Juwai.com team up
* Chinese buyers buy pricier U.S. homes than Americans (Adds interview, data, byline)
PARIS Nov 5 Alstom CEO Patrick Kron tells reporters on a call:
* Alstom, once refocused on transport, will maintain "cautious" dividend policy, details will come "in due time"
* Recurring level of restructuring charges for the transport arm will reach 30 million euros ($37.5 million) a year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 0.7995 euro) (Reporting by Natalie Huet)
* Chinese buyers buy pricier U.S. homes than Americans (Adds interview, data, byline)
April 17 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.