PARIS, March 7 Alstom said on Thursday that it has entered the Canadian wind market with a deal to supply turbines to renewable energy firm NaturEner Energy Canada.

The project, worth around 420 million euros ($546 million), "should be booked" in fiscal year 2013-14, the French power and transport engineering company said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7692 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)