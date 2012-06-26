PARIS, June 26 French transport and power engineering company Alstom expects its markets to remain tough but is still on track to meet its three-year goals, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the company's shareholder meeting, Patrick Kron said Alstom's book-to-bill ratio - a measure of new orders against actual shipments - in the last several quarters was higher than sales, which he called encouraging.

"Is this going to continue? I don't know. We have difficult markets at the moment, this is not a novelty and it will remain the case," Kron said. "I hope we will continue to have a sustained commercial activity, but it's difficult for me to swear it."

Still, Alstom remains on track to reach the targets for 2015 it announced in May as part of a new strategic plan, Kron said.

The company is predicting steady sales growth in coming years, bolstered by emerging markets and a burgeoning offshore wind turbine business, as well as an operating margin increase to around 8 percent by March 2015, up from 7.1 percent last year. (Reporting by Elena Berton and Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Lionel Laurent and Jon Loades-Carter)