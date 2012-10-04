* Capital hike not motivated by deteriorating business -CEO
* Alstom took advantage of window of opportunity -CEO
* Shares up 0.8 percent, outperforming bluechip index
PARIS, Oct 4 Alstom's chief executive
ruled out more cash calls, following its 350 million euros ($451
million) capital hike this week, in a bid to ease investors'
concerns over its balance sheet.
The French transport and power engineering company surprised
investors on Monday with news of the increase, saying the cash
would be used to fund a $350 million stake purchase in a Russian
rail equipment firm.
"The objective was to finance this acquisition without
putting pressure on debt," CEO Patrick Kron told reporters
during a conference call on Thursday.
However, Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts said
investors could be concerned that the company was raising cash
to compensate for a weak balance sheet or even cash flow
problems, sending Alstom's shares down around 5 percent since
Monday's announcement.
Speaking in a call to journalists on Thursday, Kron said
Alstom had taken advantage of a favourable window of opportunity
in a "very volatile" and "rather nervous" market to launch its
capital increase.
At 1241 GMT, they were trading 0.8 percent higher at 27.00
euros, outperforming a 0.3 percent gain on the France's main
bluechip CAC 40 index.
Alstom said it plans to spend the remainder of the cash,
about $100 million, on smaller deals, such as the acquisition of
Rolls-Royce's Tidal Generation unit, a maker of turbines
that generate electricity using tidal streams.
Kron also said Alstom had issued a five-year bond for 350
million euros, which was unrelated to the capital issue and
would be used for general financing purposes.