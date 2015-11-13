Nov 13 A federal judge in Connecticut on Friday
sentenced the French industrial company Alstom SA to
pay a $772.3 million criminal fine, the largest levied by the
U.S. government in a foreign bribery case, the U.S. Department
of Justice said.
The sentencing by U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton in
New Haven followed Alstom's plea on Dec. 22, 2014, to charges it
violated the federal Foreign Corrupt Practices Act ("FCPA") by
falsifying its books and records, and failing to implement
adequate internal controls.
Alstom pleaded guilty after a probe in which investigators
found it paid more than $75 million in bribes over a decade to
win $4 billion of contracts in countries such as Egypt,
Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and Taiwan, generating $300 million of
profit.
Authorities said Alstom tried to conceal the scheme by
hiring middlemen masquerading as consultants to funnel corrupt
payments, referring to them in code with names like "Mr.
Geneva," "Quiet Man" and "Old Friend."
The plea covered activity by various Alstom entities
including Connecticut-based Alstom Power Inc, which entered a
deferred prosecution agreement after admitting it conspired to
violate the FCPA's anti-bribery provisions.
Alstom's sentence reflected factors including the breadth of
the misconduct, and the company's failure to come forward
sooner, the Justice Department said.
General Electric Co this month completed its purchase
of Alstom's power and grid businesses for about 9.7 billion
euros (US$10.4 billion).
The Justice Department has also charged four executives from
Alstom in connection with the bribery scheme.
Three have pleaded guilty. The fourth, Lawrence Hoskins, a
former senior vice president for the Asia region, faces a trial
before Arterton on April 18, 2016.
Alstom began providing "thorough cooperation" after the
executives were charged, the Justice Department said.
The case is U.S. v. Alstom SA, U.S. District Court, District
of Connecticut, No. 14-cr-00246.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)