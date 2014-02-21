PARIS Feb 21 French power and transport engineering firm Alstom said a court had rejected its lawsuit against state-controlled EDF for being excluded from a tender for back-up diesel engines for the utility's nuclear plants.

Alstom and its German partner MAN SE filed a legal challenge at the end of December over the tender, which is for equipment worth about 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion).

"The Paris court has thrown out our lawsuit," an Alstom spokeswoman said on Friday.

She said the lawsuit only concerned this specific tender. "It does not jeopardise our long-time partnership with EDF," she said.

Following the 2011 Fukushima disaster in Japan, French nuclear regulator ASN required EDF to install 58 large diesel engines in its nuclear plant by the end of 2018 to supply backup power to cool reactor cores.

EDF is in talks with two other potential supplier groups: Clemessy, a unit of French construction and concessions company Eiffage, together with Belgian diesel engine manufacturer Anglo Belgium Corporation; and Westinghouse, a unit of Japanese conglomerate Toshiba, with U.S. diesel engine maker Fairbanks. (Reporting by Benjamin Mallet and Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier; Writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Erica Billingham)