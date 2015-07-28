ROME, July 28 General Electric is
discussing with Italy's Ansaldo Energia the sale of some gas
assets in an effort to gain antitrust clearance for its purchase
of French group Alstom's energy assets, two sources
close to the matter said on Tuesday.
The sources confirmed a report by Bloomberg News earlier on
Tuesday that GE this month told European competition authorities
it was willing to sell some of Alstom's sale and servicing
activities to Ansaldo Energia.
GE said in a statement it had submitted remedies to the
European Commission in relation to the Alstom deal.
Ansaldo Energia is 40 percent owned by Italian state-backed
investment fund Fondo Strategico Italiano. China's Shanghai
Electric owns another 40 percent.
