By Gilbert Reilhac
| BELFORT, France, June 24
BELFORT, France, June 24 In a joint trip to the
eastern town of Belfort that is the cradle of their cooperation
in France, the bosses of Alstom and General Electric
defended their tie-up as good for business, jobs and
France.
French train and turbine maker Alstom agreed over the
weekend a $16.9 billion deal with GE that had been fiercely
challenged by the French government and will be the U.S.
conglomerate's biggest acquisition ever.
To win over the government, GE has in the past weeks taken
out full-page French newspaper ads reading "Tomorrow will be
made in France" and flown its chief executive Jeff Immelt
several times to Paris to meet President Francois Hollande and
his Socialist government.
Now with the deal sealed, Immelt on Tuesday headed to
Belfort, a town in eastern France where Alstom and GE workers
have been building power turbines in neighbouring plants for the
past 15 years.
All smiles, Immelt and Alstom Chief Executive Patrick Kron
chatted with local workers and posed for photographs in front of
the Alstom steam turbines that will belong to a 50:50 joint
venture as part of the deal sealed after a two-month tug-of-war
with the government.
"I think it's a three-fold win," Kron told reporters during
the visit.
"It provides a future for the activities and employees of
Alstom, it has an industrial logic that GE and ourselves called
for, and it addresses the government's concerns regarding
(France's) energy transition and nuclear sovereignty."
Alstom's steam turbines are fitted in 30 percent of the
world's nuclear plants, including those sold by French utility
EDF, and the government was particularly worried to see
them fall into foreign hands.
In May, it rejected GE's original offer - to buy outright
all of Alstom's power business - and pushed during the following
weeks for a more balanced alliance that would preserve France's
energy independence, jobs and industrial know-how.
Even after it got GE to substantially reshape its offer last
week, the government threatened to block a deal until it secured
on Sunday an option to buy 20 percent of Alstom from its current
top shareholder Bouygues.
Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg said the move would
ensure that GE fully meets the state's demands, notably to
create jobs and maintain decision centres in France.
Kron sought to reassure Alstom workers that the tie-up would
guarantee them jobs over the long run, stressing that GE and
Alstom complemented each other well in terms of technology,
industrial sites and markets.
HOLDING FIRM
Kron also said he intended to remain at the helm of Alstom
for the time being. He had said in May, when defending GE's
original offer, that he did not see himself as indispensable
over the long run to manage the French company once reduced to
its smaller rail arm.
Kron has faced harsh criticism from Montebourg over the past
weeks. The minister even accused him of a "breach of national
ethics" for not keeping him informed of GE's approach.
"I've held firm because I believe in this project," Kron
said. "Now I want to carry it out."
Kron and Immelt were flanked by GE France chief Clara
Gaymard and Steve Bolze, the head of GE's global power division.
Once the GE-Alstom deal closes - which is expected in the
first half of 2015 - 65,000 Alstom workers out of 96,000
worldwide will be working for GE, whether in the global gas
turbines business it will have fully acquired or in the joint
ventures it will have set up with Alstom.
In Belfort, GE has employed some 1,700 people since 1999,
when it bought Alstom's gas turbine division and chose the town
as the site of its European headquarters.
GE's history in Belfort stretches back even further, to
1928, when one of its subsidiaries, Thomson-Houston, merged with
the Societe Alsacienne de Construction Mecanique to form
Alsthom, then spelled with an "h".
