PARIS Nov 12 French train maker Alstom
, which is selling most of its power equipment business
to General Electric, said on Wednesday it could return
3.5-4 billion euros to shareholders following the deal.
Additionally, two-thirds of the 12.35 billion euros ($15.35
billion) the company is to receive from GE could be used to help
boost the company's balance-sheet and trim debt, it said in a
statement.
The engineering group, which will refocus on its rail arm,
gave the detail of the cash handout ahead of a shareholder
meeting convened on Dec. 19 to approve the deal, which was
struck with GE in June.
(1 US dollar = 0.8048 euro)
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas)