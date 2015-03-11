PARIS, March 11 General Electric Co will
base its renewable energy unit in Paris and put a Frenchman in
charge of the division after it completes the purchase of the
energy activities of France's Alstom, Alstom chief
Patrick Kron said on Wednesday.
As part of the 12.35 billion euro ($13.07 billion)
takeover, to be finalised mid-2015, GE had pledged to put its
global headquarters for grids, offshore wind, hydro and steam
turbines in France, in a nod to the French government anxious
about seeing French jobs going abroad.
"With regard to its commitments in terms of headquarters,
General Electric will go above and beyond its commitments," Kron
told a French parliament hearing.
Kron said GE's new renewables division will be headed by
Jerome Pecresse, the current head of Alstom Renewable Power.
Kron also said he was not worried about the outcome of a
European Commission antitrust investigation into the deal as the
European gas turbine market would remain highly competitive
after the GE-Alstom transaction.
"Alstom has sold three gas turbines in Europe in the past
five years ... I do not think that the GE alliance will upset
this European market which is totally dead anyway," he said.
European utilities are mothballing dozens of gas-fired power
plants as they can no longer compete with cheap coal-fired
plants and subsidised renewables.
($1 = 0.9452 euros)
(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Writing by Geert De Clercq;
Editing by Mark Potter)