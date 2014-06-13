PARIS, June 13 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
and the French government would take equal stakes in
Alstom as part of a rival offer to that of General
Electric, a trade union representative said following a
meeting with economy minister Arnaud Montebourg.
"The minister described Mitsubishi's offer...Clearly, this
is an alliance scheme that counters GE's proposal," said Gabriel
Artero, CFE-CGC representative of France's steelworkers
federation.
"The state and Mitsubishi would take joint and equal stakes
in Alstom," he said, adding this would imply buying back at
least a part of the 29 percent stake currently held by Alstom's
top shareholder Bouygues.
(Reporting by Matthieu Portard; Writing by Natalie Huet;
Editing by Maya Nikolaeva)