PARIS, June 19 President Francois Hollande called a meeting on Thursday of key ministers to examine rival offers by General Electric and Siemens-MHI for engineering group Alstom, Hollande's office said.

It added that Prime Minister Manuel Valls, Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg and Energy Minister Ségolène Royal would be present at discussions starting 8:00 pm local time (1800 GMT).

"Montebourg has no preference," Francis Orosco, head of the CFTC energy sector trade union said of the minister who has been handling the Alstom dossier on a daily basis.

"They will all reach a common position tonight."

U.S. conglomerate General Electric GE.N reshaped its offer for the power assets of Alstom ALSO.PA on Thursday to propose an alliance based on 50:50 joint ventures that would ringfence sensitive nuclear activities. (Reporting by James Regan; editing by Mark John)