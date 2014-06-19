PARIS, June 19 President Francois Hollande
called a meeting on Thursday of key ministers to examine rival
offers by General Electric and Siemens-MHI
for engineering group Alstom,
Hollande's office said.
It added that Prime Minister Manuel Valls, Economy Minister
Arnaud Montebourg and Energy Minister Ségolène Royal would be
present at discussions starting 8:00 pm local time (1800 GMT).
"Montebourg has no preference," Francis Orosco, head of the
CFTC energy sector trade union said of the minister who has been
handling the Alstom dossier on a daily basis.
"They will all reach a common position tonight."
U.S. conglomerate General Electric GE.N reshaped its offer
for the power assets of Alstom ALSO.PA on Thursday to propose an
alliance based on 50:50 joint ventures that would ringfence
sensitive nuclear activities.
(Reporting by James Regan; editing by Mark John)